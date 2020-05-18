From stylish to silly: Face masks for every personality

CNN Underscored has interviewed experts to find the best options to help you cope during this uncertain time. Find all our coronavirus-related coverage here, and let us know your thoughts here.

Ever since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that we start wearing protective face coverings in public, face masks have become a part of everyday life for most of us. And something that takes up that much space on your face should ideally reflect a little bit of your personality, right?

It's fairly easy to make your own mask, but if that's not your jam, there's no dearth of homemade and retailer-produced cloth face masks to buy right now. And thankfully, they're not all somber and monotone. They can come covered in flowers, sequins or pretty much any print you can imagine.

Disney has its own line, higher-end fashion brands are making them and Etsy offers countless options, too. Which to choose? We rounded up some of our favorites for every imaginable personality to help you find the right one for you.

For the utilitarian

Banana Republic Face Mask 3-Pack ($29; bananarepublic.com)

Banana Republic Face Mask 3-Pack

Wear-with-anything mainstays.

Kishubaby 100% Organic Cotton Muslin Face Mask With Pocket for Filter ($14; etsy.com)

Kishubaby 100% Organic Cotton Muslin Face Mask With Pocket for Filter

Available in a wide variety of lovely colors like rust, olive, mustard and more, these are constructed with six layers of fabric and come with a pocket to hold a filter.

Cotton Reusable Face Mask ($10; etsy.com)

Cotton Reusable Face Mask

The heather-gray sweatpant of face masks — they do the trick.

Baggu Fabric Mask Set ($32; baggu.com)

Baggu Fabric Mask Set

Get a set of three gorgeous and super colorful masks, which feature a nose wire and tie back for a perfect fit. You can preorder now, and they're expected to ship in June. For every mask sold, the brand is donating a pack of surgical masks to health care workers through Masks4Medicine.

Etee Buy Two, Donate Two Organic Cotton Face Masks ($29.63; etsy.com)

Etee Buy Two, Donate Two Organic Cotton Face Masks

In addition to having two layers and a pocket for a filter, for every mask sold, Etee is donating one to a local hospital in the Toronto area to be used by visitors and discharged patients.

For the plant-flora-inspired

Cecelia Rosslee Rose Gold Floral Face Mask ($14; etsy.com)

Cecelia Rosslee Rose Gold Floral Face Mask

A spring botanical garden in protective covering form.

Cactus Print Handmade Face Mask (starting at $12.95; etsy.com)

Cactus Print Handmade Face Mask

Harks back to beautiful hikes in the desert.

For the whimsical

Sanctuary Organic Cotton Reusable Face Masks, Set of 3 ($24; anthropologie.com)

Sanctuary Organic Cotton Reusable Face Masks, Set of 3

Change it up every few days with this darling set of three.

Washable Cotton Face Mask ($14; etsy.com)

Washable Cotton Face Mask

These pastel colors are definitely fitting for spring.

For the animal lover

Maine Coon Cat Washable Face Mask (starting at $16.98; etsy.com)

Maine Coon Cat Washable Face Mask

The Maine coon is the largest domesticated cat breed and the official state cat of Maine — and also very cute.

Handmade Cotton Two-Layer Face Mask ($12.81; etsy.com)

Handmade Cotton Two-Layer Face Mask

There's a cool Marimekko feel to these little foxes.

Vera Bradley Cotton Face Mask (Non-Medical) in Flamingo Fiesta ($8; verabradley.com)

Vera Bradley Cotton Face Mask (Non-Medical) in Flamingo Fiesta

This time we're going through is... for the birds? But this mask is a delight.

For the pop art aficionado

Lips Print Face Mask ($18; etsy.com)

Lips Print Face Mask

Kind of Warhol-esque, and the gold tone is so fun.

Pop Art Boom Face Covering ($18.95; etsy.com)

Pop Art Boom Face Covering

Here's hoping you'll make someone chuckle — to themselves, from a distance.

Character Face Mask ($10; etsy.com)

Character Face Mask

Select from nearly 20 patterns — Spider-Man, "Toy Story," Mickey Mouse — featuring some of your favorite classic cartoons.

Uncommon Goods Set of 2 Rainbow Face Coverings ($25; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Set of 2 Rainbow Face Coverings

Uncommon Goods is donating 100% of profits from these adorable masks, designed by kids, to NYC Health + Hospitals, an acute care hospital network. There are even masks for kids.

Star Wars Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack Set ($19.99; shopdisney.com)

Star Wars Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack Set

Disney's got a whole slew of great face masks to choose from, but we simply cannot resist the Baby Yoda one. Preorder now, with shipment expected in late July.

For the fashionista

Washable Face Mask Rose Gold Sequin (starting at $15; etsy.com)

Washable Face Mask Rose Gold Sequin

Pick from loads of colors, then make a sequin statement.

Grlfrnd Protective Face Mask ($14; revolve.com)

Grlfrnd Protective Face Mask

A fierce tie-dye variety to match your new tie-dye sweats. Shipping in June.

Alice and Olivia Staceface Protective Face Mask ($10; aliceandolivia.com)

Alice and Olivia Staceface Protective Face Mask

This sweet print is very Audrey Hepburn in "Breakfast at Tiffany's." For every mask sold, the brand is donating one to communities in need. Expected to ship in June.

Bunglo Zanzibar Reusable Ear Loop Face Mask ($22; anthropologie.com)

Bunglo Zanzibar Reusable Ear Loop Face Mask

A 400-thread-count cotton option with a lovely print created by an Austin-based home designer, inspired by her travels around the world.

AB2store Handmade 100% Cotton Face Masks (starting at $8.90; etsy.com)

AB2store Handmade 100% Cotton Face Masks

These have adjustable elastic straps and come in rather chic and subtle geometric patterns, so they can become a new favorite (essential) accessory.

For the classic prepster

Bunny Hop Face Mask ($22; etsy.com)

Bunny Hop Face Mask

The sweetest bubblegum-pink Lilly Pulitzer-inspired covering.

LuckyDuckyUS Three-Layered 100% Cotton Face Mask (starting at $12; etsy.com)

LuckyDuckyUS Three-Layered 100% Cotton Face Mask

Prints include red gingham and hot pink plaid. They also come with a pocket for a filter.

Summersalt Face Coverings - Pack of 3 ($32; summersalt.com)

Summersalt Face Coverings - Pack of 3

These masks, which come in black and two different preppy patterns, are made of 100% cotton and recycled materials.

Madewell Three-Pack Non-Medical Face Masks ($20; madewell.com)

Madewell Three-Pack Non-Medical Face Masks

Available in classic prints like a cute nautical stripe and business-casual plaid, this 100% cotton three-pack is expected to ship on June 3.

For the music lover

BellaDivaCouture Music Note Mask ($12.98; etsy.com)

BellaDivaCouture Music Note Mask

During a down moment, you could try to decipher the composition.

LizKingDesigns Face Mask - Guitars ($12.50; etsy.com)

LizKingDesigns Face Mask - Guitars

An excellent time to learn to strum, too.

For those who heart New York

Cheriful New York Mask (starting at $16.80; etsy.com)

Cheriful New York Mask

Until we meet again, in Yankee Stadium...

New York City Cotton Face Mask With Filter Pocket (starting at $14; etsy.com)

New York City Cotton Face Mask With Filter Pocket

You can get prints of the city, skyline and even the subway map.

For those desperately trying to maintain a sense of humor

EarthlyBaubles Vampire Face Mask ($24; etsy.com)

EarthlyBaubles Vampire Face Mask

"Rocky Horror," with a couple of fangs thrown in.

EvercoverHelmetCover Smiling Woman Face Mask (starting at $15; etsy.com)

EvercoverHelmetCover Smiling Woman Face Mask

Because it's hard to read facial expressions under a mask.

