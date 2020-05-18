Premium Calm meditation app membership now included on American Express cards

CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through The Points Guy affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

Earlier this month, American Express added several new limited-time benefits to its card lineup, focusing primarily on its travel cards, whose perks have become harder to use in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The issuer has now officially launched another new perk that was announced at that time, but is rolling it out to all of its U.S. consumer cards, not just the travel ones.

Starting May 18, all American Express U.S. personal card members can get a complimentary 1-year premium membership to Calm, a sleep and meditation app. The premium membership normally costs $69.99 per year. After the first year is over, card members can get a second year at 50% off with an automatic renewal.

American Express and Calm are offering a complimentary 1-year premium subscription to U.S. personal card members.

Calm is a popular meditation and sleep app, and was named Apple's App of the Year in 2017. It's available for both iOS and Android phones, as well as in a web browser version, and currently has a user rating of 4.8 out of 5 in Apple's App Store.

The app features guided meditations, breathing exercises, soundscapes and even celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey reading sleep stories.

"Our partnership with American Express will introduce Calm to millions of people at a time when mental fitness practices are needed the most," said Calm Chief Product and Growth Officer Dun Wang.

To access this complimentary membership, Amex card members will need to visit Calm.com/Amex and create a Calm account or log into their existing one. You'll then be asked to enter a valid American Express card number to verify your eligibility, though you won't be charged for the first year.

American Express business cards are not included in this offer, so you'll need a personal card like the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express or the American Express® Green Card, just to name a few. Amex's airline and hotel credit cards such as the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card and the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card are also eligible.

It's important to note that by activating your complimentary Calm premium membership, your Amex card information is saved, and you'll be billed automatically at the end of your complimentary year for a second year unless you cancel ahead of time. Cancellations can be done via the "Manage Subscription" section of the app.

You'll need to cancel your subscription ahead of time if you don't want to be billed after the first year.

Interestingly, while Amex business cards aren't eligible for this offer, American Express corporate cards are included. So if your employer has issued you an Amex corporate card, you can use it to activate the complimentary year, though you'll need to enter a second credit card to be used for automatic billing starting after the first year.

The terms and conditions also note that this offer isn't available to people who already have an active premium Calm membership. However, Amex card members have until Sept. 30, 2020 to sign up for the free year, so if your current Calm premium membership is expiring between now and then, you might consider letting it terminate and then using the complimentary year offer.

Meditation and breathing techniques can be especially valuable during stressful times like these, so this free 1-year membership is a useful addition to Amex's portfolio of personal cards. While you're not likely to run out and sign up for a new Amex card just for this perk, having it adds additional value and helps Amex differentiate itself from its competitors.

