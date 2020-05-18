Hong Kong (CNN) Two women in Pakistan have been murdered in a so-called "honor killing" after a video showing them kissing a man circulated online.

The cousins, aged 22 and 24, were shot and buried on May 14 in a remote village in Pakistan's North Waziristan province, according to police officer Muhammad Nawaz Khan.

Khan said the father of one of the victims and the other victim's brother were arrested Sunday and confessed to killing the women.

The leaked mobile phone video in which the women appeared is a year old, but surfaced on social media this month, sparking the family's ire and decision to kill the women, said Khan. The footage shows a young man kissing the two women on the lips, while a third woman laughs alongside them.

The third woman's life is not believed to be in danger, Khan said, but police are concerned for the safety of the man, who is thought to have gone into hiding.

