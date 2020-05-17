(CNN) Not even New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was exempt from her own coronavirus restrictions after she was turned away from a cafe that was at capacity under physical distancing guidelines.

Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford were rejected from a popular cafe in Wellington on Saturday, according to a post by a Twitter user named Joey. Gayford responded to the tweet, admitting, "I have to take responsibility for this, I didn't get organized and book anywhere."

Gayford added that the restaurant chased them down when a spot freed up and he gave them an "A+" for service.

A spokesperson from Ardern's office told New Zealand's state-owned broadcaster TVNZ that waiting at a cafe is something that anyone can experience as the country tries to safely reopen its businesses.

"The PM says she just waits like everyone else," the spokesperson told TVNZ.

