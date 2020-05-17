He said goodbye to his elderly father over FaceTime. Now he's giving donated iPads to local medical centers so families can stay connected

(CNN) Last month, John Lynch of New Jersey said a final goodbye to his father over FaceTime.

Hugh Lynch, who had dementia, died of natural causes at a memory care center in Atlanta on April 13. Because of Covid-19 guidelines restricting visitation to hospitals and care centers, John couldn't see his father in person before he died.

It was Lynch's experience with his father during the pandemic and conversations with medical worker friends that inspired him to take action.

John Lynch spoke with his father, Hugh Lynch, over FaceTime before his father died of natural causes last month.

"Within the first hour of reach-outs, we had 20 donated iPads," Lynch told CNN. "This initiative was driven by the community, without a doubt."

