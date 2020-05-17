One killed, two shot in Illinois as police remain in standoff with suspect

(CNN) One person is dead and two others are being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting that has turned into a standoff at a Super 8 motel in Rockford, Illinois, authorities said.

The suspect is barricaded inside the motel, Rockford Police Chief Daniel O'Shea said in a news conference near the scene.

Authorities were called to the motel shortly after midnight. Officers found the three victims when they responded to a report of shots fired, according to the chief.

Officers found the suspect in the building, O'Shea said, and exchanged gunfire.

A SWAT team has been called to the active scene that "continues to evolve," and the motel has been evacuated, according to the chief.

