Facebook launched its Bitmoji-like Avatars. Here's how to make yours

(CNN) Say goodbye to the days of only being able to express your emotions through the generic sad, happy, angry or thumbs up emojis on Facebook.

Facebook rolled out its Avatar feature to users in the US this week, after launching it last year in other countries.

Similar to Snapchat's Bitmoji, the feature allows Facebook users to create a cartoon avatar of themselves. They can use the avatar in comments, Facebook stories and messenger.

"So much of our interactions these days are taking place online, which is why it's more important than ever to be able to express yourself personally on Facebook," Fidji Simo, the head of Facebook's app, said in a post.

"With so many emotions and expressions to choose from, avatars let you to react and engage more authentically with family and friends across the app," Simo added.

