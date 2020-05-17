Hope Solo says she is 'crushed' after her dog died of gunshot wounds

(CNN) Former US goalkeeper Hope Solo said she is "brokenhearted" after her dog died from a gunshot wound this weekend.

Conan, a Doberman, "wandered 30 yards off our property when he was shot," Solo said in posts on her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Saturday.

The pup, whom she shared with husband Jerramy Stevens, passed away from blood loss, she wrote, adding that "he fought up until the very end."‬

We're crushed. Just a dog running through the woods, trying to make his way home. We bought our 60-acres so our dogs have space to run and live their most full lives. pic.twitter.com/JVI9kfI5xf — Hope Solo (@hopesolo) May 17, 2020

"We're crushed," the World Cup champion wrote. "Just a dog running through the woods, trying to make his way home."

Solo said that she and Stevens had bought their 60-acre property to give their dogs space to run.