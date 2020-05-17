NFL player Cody Latimer is arrested after gunfire at a Colorado apartment

(CNN) Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested and faces assault and weapons charges following an incident in Colorado, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call Saturday morning about an altercation at an apartment in unincorporated Douglas County.

"While in route, deputies learned that the reporting party had heard arguing and what they believed to be gunshots inside of an apartment," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found one person with injuries that were not related to gunfire.

Latimer was detained and transported to the Douglas County Detention Facility. He was booked on several charges, including assault in the second degree, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment, the statement said. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

Read More