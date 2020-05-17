A Canadian Snowbirds aircraft has crashed in British Columbia

(CNN) A Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft crashed near Kamloops, British Columbia, on Sunday, according to the Canadian Department of National Defence.

"This is a developing situation," the department said in a statement provided to CNN affiliate CTV . "Our number one priority at this time is determining the status of our personnel, the community and supporting emergency personnel."

"We are thankful for the ongoing support of emergency crews, including the Kamloops Airport's aircraft rescue fleet, who are responding to the incident," the statement said.

The Royal Canadian Air Force said in a statement on Twitter it was aware of the crash and that more information would be made available at a later time.

Kamloops is about 150 miles northeast of Vancouver.

Read More