A temple that predates Stonehenge reveals architectural planning may be older than we think

(CNN) Researchers have discovered part of the mystery behind the construction of the earliest known temple in human history.

The Göbekli Tepe complex in southeastern Anatolia, Turkey, is a 11,500-year-old stone structure that predates Stonehenge, according to a news release

The researchers used a computer algorithm to trace the architectural design, especially three of the complex's monumental round structures, to determine that the pillars were placed in their particular positions on purpose.

"The layout of the complex is characterized by spatial and symbolic hierarchies that reflect changes in the spiritual world and in the social structure," researcher Gil Haklay from the Israel Antiquities Authority explained.

Haklay and Avi Gopher, an archaeology professor at Tel Aviv University, led the project. Their findings were published in the May volume of the Cambridge Archaeological Journal.

