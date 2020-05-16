All The Good Stuff that happened this week

Have you heard? Phone calls are back! We have so many ways to connect, a good old phone call can sometimes seem like more work than texting or spinning out long back-and-forths on Facebook posts. But since it's been harder to connect face-to-face, carriers say phone calls have been up in both time AND duration. And even if you're a little phone shy, there's no feeling like a long, meandering call with someone you haven't talked to in a while. You know the kind: You wander around your house, flop on the couch, file your nails, pause for bathroom breaks. The time just flies by. And at the end, you realize just how lovely it is to hear the sound of someone else's voice.





