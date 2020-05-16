He lost his prosthetic leg while he was surfing. Weeks later a 13-year-old found it

(CNN) Finding unusual objects on a scuba dive is not uncommon, but no one prepares you for finding someone else's leg.

It all started when 13-year-old Sebastian Morris went scuba diving with his dad in St. Andrews State Park, three miles east of Panama City, Florida.

They were over in the jetties on May 9 when something caught his eye.

"It kind of shined... so my natural reaction is, OK, it might be treasure, so I'll go take a look," Morris told CNN.

He dove down and tried to free it from the sand. After several attempts, it was still stuck. His dad saw the struggle and came over to help. After one final tug, they realize the object they had been trying to free was a prosthetic leg.

