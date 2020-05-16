New Hampshire postal worker leaves gift cards for 2020 grads on his route

(CNN) When he saw the "2020 Grad" signs on their lawns, US Postal Service worker Josh Crowell knew he wanted to lift the spirits of these graduating high school seniors who wouldn't be able to walk across the stage with their classmates because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He started leaving $5 Dunkin' Donuts gift cards in some of their mailboxes.

"$5 isn't much, but it's something so that the kids can get out of the house and go get a donut and an iced coffee," Crowell, 39, told CNN. He also leaves a hand-written note with the gift card, he said, congratulating the 2020 graduate, signing off the note as "your mailman Josh."

So far, Crowell, who delivers mail on routes near Concord, New Hampshire, has handed out at least 25 gift cards. But he keeps more cards in a lunchbox that he takes with him in case he sees more 2020 graduation signs.

New Hampshire announced school closures for the remainder of the school year in mid-April, but the state has not yet announced a decision regarding the plan for schools in the fall of 2021.

