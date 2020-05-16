Two NFL players turn themselves in after partygoers robbed at gunpoint

(CNN) NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar turned themselves in to the Broward Sheriff Office's (BSO) Main Jail in Florida on Saturday in an armed robbery case police say both were involved in, according to a statement from Miramar police.

Baker, who plays for the New York Giants, turned himself in to the Broward Sheriff Office's (BSO) Main Jail in Florida on Saturday morning, according BSO's website

Baker and Dunbar were at a house party Wednesday where several attendees allege the two football players stole thousands of dollars in cash from them as well as valuable watches while armed with weapons, according to an arrest warrant.

Baker is charged with four counts each of aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery, the BSO jail website said. There is no court appearance scheduled for him.

