11 firefighters were injured in a downtown Los Angeles blast -- four remain in the burn ICU

(CNN) At least 11 firefighters were injured while responding to a downtown Los Angeles fire, authorities said.

More than 230 firefighters responded to the scene where multiple buildings had caught fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The department had issued a "Mayday" distress call around 6:30 p.m in a neighborhood near Little Tokyo and Skid Row after what LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said was a "significant" explosion in a single story commercial building.

Firefighters had already begun making entry in the building at the time of the explosion after they saw what LAFD Chief Ralph M. Terrazas said was "light to moderate" smoke coming out.

The chief said by the time the building went up in flames, eyewitnesses said they saw firefighters coming out with their turnout coats on fire.

