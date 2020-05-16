Over 200 firefighters are responding to a blaze in downtown Los Angeles

(CNN)Multiple buildings are on fire after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles, the Fire Department said Saturday night.
Just before 6:30 p.m. local time, the department issued a May Day in a neighborhood between Little Tokyo and Skid Row.
At least 10 firefighters may have been injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
More than 230 firefighters are responding to the fiery scene, the department said, adding that a medical branch has been established for treating and transporting injured firefighters.
Sean Miura, who captured video of the blaze, told CNN he smelled burning and smoke before hearing a loud explosion that was followed by falling ash and large debris.
"I wasn't close enough to determine if anyone was harmed but am concerned for the unhoused residents in the area and the neighboring residents in the senior/low-income housing as the air quality was affected for blocks," he said.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a tweet he was "closely tracking" the situation.
More updates to come.