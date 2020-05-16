Over 200 firefighters are responding to a blaze in downtown Los Angeles

(CNN) Multiple buildings are on fire after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles, the Fire Department said Saturday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m. local time, the department issued a May Day in a neighborhood between Little Tokyo and Skid Row.

At least 10 firefighters may have been injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

More than 230 firefighters are responding to the fiery scene, the department said, adding that a medical branch has been established for treating and transporting injured firefighters.

Major fire in Little Tokyo/downtown Los Angeles at San Pedro and Third. Dangerously close to Skid Row residents, senior and low income housing. Major smoke screen, ash is raining for blocks. pic.twitter.com/s4coh3xbgq — sean miura (@seanmiura) May 17, 2020

Sean Miura, who captured video of the blaze, told CNN he smelled burning and smoke before hearing a loud explosion that was followed by falling ash and large debris.

Read More