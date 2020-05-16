Husband ties off umbilical cord with face mask after wife gives birth in hospital parking lot

(CNN) A Kentucky woman gave birth steps away from a hospital entrance assisted by her husband, who tied off the umbilical cord with a protective face mask.

Sarah Rose Patrick felt initial labor pangs on May 8, but her doctor told her she was not yet in labor, she told CNN.

Early the next morning, she woke up with painful contractions. But when they arrived at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, the sliding doors to the hospital's Labor and Delivery Department were locked, according to Patrick.

Sarah Rose and David Patrick say they delivered their son outside a hospital in Kentucky and used the straps from a mask to cut his umbilical cord.

But her baby couldn't wait.

"You're delivering your baby in the cold night air, on the street, in Covid-19," Patrick said. "It's the last thing you want."

Read More