Keegan-Michael Key to 2020 grads: 'You are smart. You are fearless. And you can do anything'

(CNN) Actor Keegan-Michael Key addressed 2020 graduates during the CNN special "Class of 2020: In This Together."

"Hi, I'm Keegan-Michael Key. Graduation is a special time, and it should be. You've worked hard to get here, and you deserve to be celebrated. You deserve to wear a cap or gown or both... and you deserve to be with your friends to celebrate your achievements. There will be a time, hopefully soon, when you will be able to do that, but until then I am honored to be here to help remind you of a few things.

You are smart. You are fearless. And you can do anything. You are a class that is resilient and has overcome the current challenges to make it here to your graduation, and that's an incredible achievement. I, Keegan-Michael Key, would like to quote Robert F. Kennedy, quoting George Bernard Shaw.

'Some people see things as they are, and say why. I dream things that never were, and say why not?'

We don't have to let our current circumstances affect how we see the world, and how we can come together and move forward from here. The only limitations we truly have are those we allow for ourselves. You always have a choice of how you see the world. And you always have a choice in how you react. And no matter what you're dealing with now, and what comes in your way, you can handle it if you believe you can.

