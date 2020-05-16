Can they whip it? Devo offers 'energy dome' face shields to fight the pandemic

(CNN) New-wave band Devo has joined the fight against coronavirus, maybe hoping to help "Whip It" -- or, at least, bring a touch of retro whimsy to the cause.

The band is known for its early-MTV smash "Whip It" and distinctive look.

Now it's selling the "energy dome" helmets it famously wore back in the day, with a face guard, for $49.95 online.

Devo's famous energy dome and face shield

The look is one part metalworker, one part Lego, and one part nerdy nostalgia.

"The Dome is solid and the attached Shield is clear but it's what you can't see that gets you!" says the band's website

Read More