(CNN) Pomp and pandemic circumstances.

The new normal is forcing school administrators to get creative for upcoming graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020.

Many schools across the country are holding virtual events or drive-through celebrations or postponing their ceremonies until later in the summer in hopes of having them in person. But some schools are finding safe ways to make sure the show goes on.

Hanover Area High School in Pennsylvania is taking their cue straight from Hollywood. They are turning their 141 graduating seniors into big-screen stars for the night and are hosting the ceremony at the Garden Drive-in Theater. Students and their families will watch from their cars as prerecorded speeches, photo slide shows and individual acknowledgments project onto the theater's screen. After the ceremony, the drive-in is allowing everyone to stick around for a free new release movie.

"This will be the most memorable graduation in school district history," said superintendent Nathan Barrett. "Next year will probably be pretty vanilla."

