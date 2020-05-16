Weather postpones Atlas V rocket launch

(CNN) Saturday's planned liftoff of an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral has been delayed a day because of weather, according to Paul Aragon of United Launch Alliance.

The launch was reset for 9:14 a.m. ET Sunday, ULA said in a tweet.

"Launch Director Paul Aragon (has) announced that we will not continue with countdown operations today. Another launch attempt will be possible in 24 hours, with Sunday's target liftoff time at 9:14amEDT (1314 UTC)," the ULA tweet said.

Aragon said earlier that weather in central Florida on Saturday included the potential presence of cumulus clouds and high winds.

A storm system that could develop into a tropical storm is forecast to form off the coast of Florida on Saturday.

