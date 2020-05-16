Weather postpones Atlas V rocket launch

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Jay Croft, CNN

Updated 10:10 AM ET, Sat May 16, 2020

Photographers on Friday set up remote cameras to cover the launch of the Atlas V rocket.
(CNN)United Launch Alliance has postponed liftoff of its Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral to a launch window of 10:13 a.m. to 10:23 a.m. ET Saturday because of weather, according to ULA Launch Director Paul Aragon.

Arthur, the first named storm of the hurricane season, is likely to form Saturday off the coast of Florida
Aragon says weather in central Florida on Saturday includes the potential presence of cumulus clouds and high winds.
Atlas V is scheduled to launch the USSF-7 mission for the US Space Force, which will carry the sixth flight of the secretive X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle.
    ULA is privately owned venture fromed in 2006 between Lockheed Martin Space Systems and Boeing Defense, Space & Security. ULA manufactures and operates a number of rockets capable of orbiting spacecrafts.
      The mission has an added special meaning, ULA said in a tweet that includes a video.
      "ULA, in partnership with the @SpaceForceDoD and @usairforce, is dedicating the #USSF7 launch to all those affected by #COVID19. A written dedication is affixed to the #AtlasV rocket's payload fairing #AmericaStrong," the tweet said.