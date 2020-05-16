Weather postpones Atlas V rocket launch

(CNN)United Launch Alliance has postponed liftoff of its Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral to a launch window of 10:13 a.m. to 10:23 a.m. ET Saturday because of weather, according to ULA Launch Director Paul Aragon.
Aragon says weather in central Florida on Saturday includes the potential presence of cumulus clouds and high winds.
Atlas V is scheduled to launch the USSF-7 mission for the US Space Force, which will carry the sixth flight of the secretive X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle.
ULA is privately owned venture fromed in 2006 between Lockheed Martin Space Systems and Boeing Defense, Space & Security. ULA manufactures and operates a number of rockets capable of orbiting spacecrafts.
The mission has an added special meaning, ULA said in a tweet that includes a video.
"ULA, in partnership with the @SpaceForceDoD and @usairforce, is dedicating the #USSF7 launch to all those affected by #COVID19. A written dedication is affixed to the #AtlasV rocket's payload fairing #AmericaStrong," the tweet said.