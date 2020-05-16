Her college canceled graduation. So her dad held an elaborate ceremony in the front yard

(CNN) Gabrielle Pierce cried for a nearly a week when she learned her college graduation was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was so upset. I was sad," Pierce told CNN.

Xavier University of Louisiana notified graduates mid-March about the change. Like most schools, they plan to host a virtual commencement instead.

"I actually finished December of 2019. They (Xavier University) only have one commencement each year," Pierce said. "So I had to wait until spring of 2020 to walk."

Pierce had worked so hard over the years, earning a bachelor's degree in public health science with a minor in biology. For her, the thought of not walking across the stage was crushing.

Read More