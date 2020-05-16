24 Indian migrant workers killed in traffic accident while trying to get home during lockdown

(CNN) At least 24 migrant workers were killed and dozens injured in India when a truck they were traveling in collided with another vehicle early Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Auraiya district, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, police official Suresh Kumar told CNN. An investigation is underway.

Thousands of migrant workers have been trying to flee India's major cities since the country went into a nationwide lockdown on March 24. The lockdown has left many workers, who live far from home, without jobs or pay.

"The road accident in Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh is very tragic. The government is involved in relief work," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. "I express my condolences to the families of those killed in this accident, as well as wish the injured recover as soon as possible."