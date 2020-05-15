Ikea's instructions for building the best pillow forts are what every parent needs right now

(CNN) After what feels like a lifetime in quarantine and isolation, parents may be running out of ideas to keep kids entertained.

So for everyone looking for ways to have fun within four walls , Ikea Russia has some ideas.

The company released six instruction manuals on how to build blanket forts using everyday household items -- chairs, stools, books and, of course, blankets.

And there's instructions for almost every type of structure.

Like, a castle, because your kids are royalty.

Read More