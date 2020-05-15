Florida officer fired for his response during Parkland shooting will get his badge back

(CNN) One of the Florida sheriff's deputies who was fired for his response during the 2018 Parkland school shooting will be reinstated with back pay and retain his seniority.

Sgt. Brian Miller and Scot Peterson were among the officers criticized and fired for their actions on February 14, 2018, when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The gunman killed 17 students and faculty members that day.

On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff's Union announced in a news conference that Miller would be reinstated. He was fired on June 4, 2019 by Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony after a report from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commission.

In the report, the commission said Miller arrived on the scene while shots were still being fired, according to statements he made to the commission. After arriving on scene, Miller went behind his vehicle and put on a ballistic vest. Miller did not make his first radio transmission about the shooting until approximately five minutes after arriving on scene. There is no evidence that Miller effectively "directed resources" and no evidence he directed deputies toward the gunfire he heard upon his arrival on campus, the report said.

The union says that the department violated a 180-day clause to notify Miller of his termination. He was fired two days after the 180 days expired, which is in violation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, according to Mike Finesilver, the union's attorney.

Read More