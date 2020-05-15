A salon owner who reopened despite Oregon's stay-at-home orders has been fined $14,000

(CNN) A salon owner who reopened her business in defiance of Oregon's stay-at-home order has been fined $14,000.

Graham told KPTV last week that the move was necessary to pay her bills and provide for her family.

"... At this point, I'm deciding that it's more important for me to feed my family and pay the bills that are going to keep our home and our family alive than take the risk to remain being shut down for an undisclosed amount of time," Graham said.

A receptionist for Glamour Salon confirmed the $14,000 fine to CNN and directed further questions to Graham's email. CNN has sent an email to Graham, seeking additional comment.

Read More