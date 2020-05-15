NYPD officers arrest woman for allegedly striking officer after she did not wear face mask as required, authorities say

(CNN) New York police officers arrested a woman for allegedly striking an officer at a Brooklyn subway station this week after she did not wear a face mask as required, authorities said.

The woman, 22, was accompanied by a young child. A bystander captured the arrest on video, which took place on Wednesday.

On Friday, New York Mayor Bill De Blasio announced a "reset" to the city's enforcement of social distancing violations. He said that he and New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea have discussed the need for more clarity on the city's social distancing policies.

Provided that there's no serious danger to the public, the NYPD will not take enforcement action for failing to wear a face covering. The NYPD will continue to enforce the ban on nonessential gatherings, prioritizing dispersing nonessential gatherings of six or more adults, he said.

"Where we see the greatest danger to lives in terms of the coronavirus and the area where we can enforce is around gatherings particularly large gatherings, so that's where we are going to focus," he said

