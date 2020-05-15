NYC subway workers had plenty to do before a TikTok prankster dumped milk and cereal in a train

(CNN) A TikTok prankster is facing a backlash after staging a messy stunt that splashed milk and cereal all over a crowded New York subway car.

"A new low: Pulling a prank on essential workers in the middle of a global pandemic. And making essential workers clean up your mess. Despicable," the MTA's tweet said.

In the video, Josh Popkin, who has 3.3 million followers on TikTok, pretends to accidentally spill a large plastic storage container of milk and cereal on the floor.

Josh Popkin picks up some of the cereal in the video, but still leaves a huge mess.

The other passengers scramble to avoid the mess and leave the car as Popkin tries to pick up the soggy cereal with his hands. The video ends with Popkin getting off the train leaving a huge puddle of milk behind.