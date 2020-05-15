A disabled dog abandoned on the side of a New Jersey highway was rescued

(CNN) A disabled dog is on the mend after he was found locked inside a crate off the side of a New Jersey highway.

A middle-aged Chihuahua, who has since been named Stanley, was found on the side of Route 80 by animal control on April 29, said Megan Brinster, executive director of Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge. Stanley was with animal control for about a week before the animal refuge was able to take him in.

When he was found, Stanley was locked inside a crate and was "frozen in fear," according to a post from the refuge's Facebook page . In addition, the dog weighed 21 pounds, about twice the amount a Chihuahua his size should weigh.

All four of his legs are "bowed in like a pretzel" to the point that it's almost impossible for him to walk, Brinster said. A veterinarian has looked at him and said he doesn't seem to have any health issues besides his weight, she added.

Stanley is now living with a foster mom who has a history of taking care of disabled and elderly animals, Brinster said. At first they were having issues getting him to eat a low-fat diet, but have since started feeding him fresher wet food that he finds more appetizing. He is already starting to lose some weight, she said.

Read More