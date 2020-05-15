LeBron James and Travis Scott team up to design a T-shirt for the class of 2020

(CNN) They won't have typical graduation ceremonies but the high school class of 2020 now has a T-shirt, thanks to LeBron James and Travis Scott.

The basketball superstar and Grammy-nominated rapper teamed up this week to design a T-shirt specifically for those students whose graduation plans were interrupted by coronavirus

LeBron James, left, and Travis Scott.

Scott designed the shirts, which feature a handwritten "We're all in this together" and a hand-drawn design with the company logos of both men, Uninterrupted by James and Cactus Jack for Scott, according to a press release from the publishing company FYI Brand Group.

The shirt, priced at $40, will be on sale from Friday until 3 p.m. Monday at Scott's online store, the release says.

