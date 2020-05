LeBron James and Travis Scott team up to design a T-shirt for the class of 2020

(CNN) They won't have typical graduation ceremonies but the high school class of 2020 now has a T-shirt, thanks to LeBron James and Travis Scott.

The basketball superstar and Grammy-nominated rapper teamed up this week to design a T-shirt specifically for those students whose graduation plans were interrupted by coronavirus

LeBron James, left, and Travis Scott.

Scott designed the shirts, which feature a handwritten "We're all in this together" and a hand-drawn design with the company logos of both men, Uninterrupted by James and Cactus Jack for Scott, according to a press release from the publishing company FYI Brand Group.

All of the proceeds from the shirts will go to charities, the release said. James will donate proceeds to the LeBron James Family Foundation and Scott will donate to Feeding Texas

The shirt, priced at $40, will be on sale from Friday until 3 p.m. Monday at Scott's online store, the release says.

