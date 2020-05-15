A bakery is giving away hundreds of graduation cakes

Tune into CNN this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET for a two-hour special honoring the Class of 2020, featuring celebrities and former US presidents. More details here.

(CNN) 800 graduation cakes. 12 schools. 5 weeks.

That's what it will take for Hanisch Bakery and Coffee Shop in Red Wing, Minnesota, to fulfill the graduation cake orders they received after a not-so-small act of kindness.

"Our seniors are going to be missing out on so much, so many opportunities and events, that I just felt like I needed to do something. And cake makes people happy," owner Bill Hanisch told CNN.

Hanisch and his team are baking 730 7-inch cakes for local graduates.

Hanisch was thinking of the 200 graduating seniors in his town's high school whose traditional commencement ceremony was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The thing "to do," he decided, was to make each of them a free cake: a two-layer, round, 7-inch cake, decorated in school colors -- purple and white.

