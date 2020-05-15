How to watch CNN's special on coronavirus and race

(CNN) CNN anchor Don Lemon and CNN political commentator Van Jones co-host the "The Color of Covid" on Friday. It's a special, hourlong conversation about the devastating impact of coronavirus on people of color, featuring new messages of hope from Samuel L. Jackson, Mario Lopez, Common, Alfre Woodard and many more.

Who is moderating?

CNN anchor Don Lemon and political commentator Van Jones will moderate the second edition of this event.

Who is participating?

As well as presenting the grim picture of how the virus is affecting nonwhite Americans, "The Color of Covid" will feature live interviews from notable guests fighting to serve these communities, including former surgeon Dr. Regina Benjamin, Bishop T.D. Jakes and billionaire investor Robert Smith, as well as messages of hope from Samuel L. Jackson, Mario Lopez, Common, Alfre Woodard and others.

What time is the special?

"The Color of Covid" airs Friday, May 15, at 10 p.m. ET.

How can I watch?

"The Color of Covid" will air exclusively on CNN. It can also be viewed on CNN.com, CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, SamsungSmart TV, Chromecast and Android TV).

The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems.

Who was in the first edition of this special?