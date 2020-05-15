Baby elephant born at the Houston Zoo survives emergency surgery

(CNN) It's a boy!

Nelson, a healthy baby Asian elephant, was born at the Houston Zoo earlier this week, surviving an emergency surgery after his mom experienced complications during the labor.

Immediately after the baby elephant came into the world, he began hemorrhaging from his umbilicus. Zoo staff said they realized he had torn a vessel in his umbilical cord during birth, and rushed him into surgery.

No need to worry, though. The surgery went well, and little Nelson was reunited with his mother, Shanti, shortly after.

Before the day was even over, Nelson, who weighs 326 pounds, was nursing like normal.

