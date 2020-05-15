The pandemic could drive homelessness up as much as 45%, an economist projects

(CNN) If the coronavirus pandemic continues to drive unemployment levels as high as predicted, homelessness will increase 40% to 45% by the end of the year, according to an analysis by a Columbia University economics professor.

That would mean 250,000 more people in the US would experience homelessness compared with last year, bringing the total number of those experiencing homelessness to above 800,000.

"This is unprecedented," Brendan O'Flaherty, who conducted the analysis, said in a statement. "No one living has seen an increase of 10% of unemployment in a month."

With much of the US economy shut down in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the unemployment rate soared to 14.7% in April -- its highest level since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started tracking the monthly rate in 1948.

