Bodies of 2 half sisters found under a bridge in Georgia

(CNN) A high school senior and her half-sister were found dead under a bridge along a highway in Georgia on Wednesday morning.

The two women, Vanita Richardson, 19, and Truvenia Clarece Campbell, 31, were found under Etowah Bridge in Rome by workers with the Georgia Department of Transportation, a spokesperson for the Rome Police Department told CNN.

Their deaths have been ruled a homicide, the Georgia Bureau of investigation said in a news release. Investigators are looking for a gold 1997 Toyota Corolla the two sisters were traveling in on Tuesday night before they were killed.

GBI Assistant Special Agent In Charge Brian Johnston told the Rome News-Tribune the women were "apparently dropped over the bridge."

Initial police scanner traffic reports said the women had bags over their heads and shotgun shells were found near their bodies, the Rome News-Tribune reported.

