Samuel L. Jackson, Ciara, Common and others send messages of hope to underserved communities hit by coronavirus

(CNN) Celebrities including Samuel L. Jackson, Ciara, Common, Toni Braxton and others came together this week to express messages of hope for minority communities in the US which have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

During "The Color of Covid," an hour-long special hosted by CNN's Don Lemon and CNN political commentator Van Jones on Friday, these celebs offered words of encouragement to communities of color, asking them to persevere through these difficult times.

"Hopefully we'll all come out on the other side of this and I'd like to be able to hug somebody that I don't know," says @SamuelLJackson. "When there's a vaccine I'm getting it. Hopefully you will too and we can hug each other." #ColorofCovid airs at 10pET https://t.co/fBFmUxHdkE pic.twitter.com/p6vI3nCBvK — CNN (@CNN) May 15, 2020

"Hopefully we'll all come out on the other side of this and I'd like to be able to hug somebody that I don't know just because, I see them, they smile and say they like what I do, and they ask for a hug and I want to be, you know, safe in that environment so, when there's a vaccine I'm getting it," said actor Samuel L. Jackson in his message.

As more and and more data becomes available, one thing is clear: Covid-19 has only magnified the systemic inequalities that persist in the United States. Nonwhite Americans, especially African Americans, have been hit hard on nearly every front.

As of May 11, for example, 17,155 black Americans are known to have died due to Covid-19, according to an analysis from the American Public Media (APM) Research Lab.

