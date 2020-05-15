Bob Watson, former MLB all-star and general manager, dead at 74

(CNN) Bob Watson, a former MLB player and general manager, has died. He was 74.

The two-time All-Star died Thursday in Houston, according to the Astros.

"This is a very sad day for the Astros and for all of baseball. Bob Watson enjoyed a unique and remarkable career in Major League Baseball that spanned six decades, reaching success at many different levels, including as a player, coach, general manager and MLB executive," the Astros said in a statement.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughter, Kelley; and his son, Keith.

Watson made his major league debut with the Astros in 1966 and played with the franchise for 14 seasons. Nicknamed "The Bull," he made the All-Star team in 1973 and 1975.

