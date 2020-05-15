Former MLB player and manager Art Howe is in the ICU battling coronavirus, report says

(CNN) Art Howe, a former Major League Baseball manager and player, is hospitalized with coronavirus.

Howe said he first began feeling symptoms on May 3, describing chills that made him shake "like a leaf," the outlet reported. He was tested for coronavirus and two days later learned he tested positive and went into isolation.

According to Johns Hopkins, more than 1.4 million people in the United States have contracted coronavirus since the first reported cases in January.

Howe told the station he felt "total fatigue" and lost his sense of taste while in isolation for the virus. He said the sensory loss was unlike anything he had experienced before.

