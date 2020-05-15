(CNN) When 29-year-old Kerri Notman closed her plant and gift store just before the coronavirus lockdown, she didn't expect to spend the next two months surrounded by 12,000 plants in her own home as she fought to keep her business afloat online during the pandemic.

But now, eight weeks on, her two-bedroom bungalow in Norfolk, eastern England, is so packed with succulents, cacti and other breeds of house plant that she has to move several pallets of plants out of the way just to get into her bed at night.

Notman shares her home with partner Byron and daughter Maggie -- who is enjoying having so many plants around.

Notman, who lives with her partner, Byron, and 11-month-old daughter, Maggie, initially brought 2,000 plants home from her store, the Leslie Terrance Home Gift and Garden shop, after taking the decision to close it a day before the UK-wide lockdown was announced on March 23.

But since selling out of them she has now ordered in and sold 12,000 plants from her home in total, after a surge in online orders.

And now her home is now so packed with plants, on every possible surface, that they are hanging on drainpipes, from the curtain rails, and even in the shower.

Read More