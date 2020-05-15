People are fostering and adopting pets during the pandemic

Animals shelters across the United States are emptying out thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, as people stuck at home are fostering or adopting animals. The Hillery family adopted Mase the pit bull from the San Diego Humane Society. Ariana Drehsler/AFP/Getty Images

Adam Bohn, a junior mechanical engineering student at Iowa State University, plays with Aries, a 1.5-year-old domestic shorthair cat before adopting him."It was getting lonely at home," Bohn said. Brian Powers/The Register/USA Today/Reuters

Dogs awaiting adoption or foster care crowd together together inside a doghouse at a Hong Kong Dog Rescue homing center. Shelters in Hong Kong reported that a higher-than-average number were adopted in March. Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Lachlan Vaughan-Taylor (center) and his partner (left) admire Pippa, a blind cat they adopted at the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Shelter and Veterinary Hospital in Sydney, Australia. Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

Amy Tran (left) and her daughter Serene Ho cuddle their newly adopted dog Pepper in a dog park at Kai Tak Runway Park in Hong Kong. Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images

The San Diego Humane Society's Nina Thompson holds a kitten at the kitten nursery in San Diego, California. Ariana Drehsler/AFP/Getty Images

Honeysuckle the dog gets ready for a foster home at Animal Rescue New Orleans in Louisiana. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Morgan Miller (left) and Sarah Chan (right) play with Silvia, age 6, in their apartment in San Diego's Pacific Beach neighborhood. Ariana Drehsler/AFP/Getty Images

A dog that has been adopted but not yet taken to its new home was one of the few animals left at the Humane Society of Westchester in New Rochelle, New York, in late March. Seth Harrison/The Journal News/USA Today/Reuters