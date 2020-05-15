German cafe tells customers to wear pool noodles to enforce social distancing

Berlin (CNN) A cafe in Germany has celebrated its grand reopening to customers after lockdown by handing out pool noodles to maintain social distancing.

Last Saturday the owners of the Cafe Rothe in Schwerin -- a town in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's home state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania -- were allowed to reopen their doors to visitors after coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

While people enjoyed the company and the weather, the motto at the cafe was: "Keep the social distance."

Rather than using floor markings and perspex screens to keep people apart, the owners of the cafe distributed straw hats with two colorful swimming noodles attached to the top.

To mark the occasion, owner Jaqueline Rothe posted a photo to the cafe's Facebook page showing customers sitting at tables with their new headgear on.

Read More