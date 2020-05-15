The best sales to shop this weekend: iPad Pro, Lowe's, Everlane and more

It's not quite Memorial Day, but there are still plenty of sales to shop in advance of the big savings holiday. Get a jump on deal hunting at the following brands this weekend — after you've browsed through our list of the best early Memorial Day deals, of course.

Tech and electronics

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Liquid Retina Display, 128GB

Gamestop

Gamestop is running a few different promos this weekend — all of which are winners. Though Friday, you can score five select pre-owned games for just $10. Plus, select PC accessories are 20% off, and a limited quantity of new Xbox One X consoles are $100 off.

iPad Pro

If it's time to upgrade your tablet, you can score the newest iPad Pro at a discount now. Expercom is marking down all variants of the 2020 iPad Pro now, with the base model starting at just $749.

Woot!

Tons of electronics are on sale at Woot!'s Garage Sale. Sift through all the stock to find huge savings on everything from speakers and headphones to phone cases and more.

Home and health

Nest Learning Thermostat

Wayfair

As per usual, Wayfair is running a slew of promos at the moment. Give your home a major upgrade with deals on major appliances. Or, opt to amp up your outdoor space at the Big Outdoor Sale. And if your home office could use a boost, check out the retailer's best deals on desk chairs.

Lowe's

If you need a new appliance, it would behoove you to browse through Lowe's extensive list of special values. The home retail giant is offering up to 40% off on washers and dryers, refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, ovens, cooktops and more.

Staples

Make the most of working from home with this sale at Staples. Office furniture is up to $100 off, plus you can save up to 35% on laser printers and score 10% back on ink and toner. Your home office has never looked so professional.

EyeBuyDirect

Your eyes aren't playing tricks on you: EyeBuyDirect is running a BOGO event. Right now, buy one pair of glasses and get a second pair free, plus 15% off, with promo code GOBOGO. Not to mention, you can take 40% off all blue light lenses with code BLUE40, 30% off any orders of $65 with code TAN30, and get 30% off glasses with transitions lenses (no promo code required).

Nest

Get your home ready for summer with a smart Nest Learning Thermostat, now on sale at Home Depot in either a one-pack or two-pack. Not only will Nest help you save on your energy bills, but it also learns your temperature preferences and adjusts automatically. It can also be controlled via your smartphone.

Fashion and beauty

Everlane

Reebok

Whether you're going hard during workouts or taking it easy on the couch, you likely could use some activewear, sneakers or equipment from Reebok. Right now, take an extra 40% off sale items from the brand with promo code REFRESH.

Cole Haan

Cole Haan makes coveted shoes and outerwear that you can wear to work or during leisure time, and now, sale styles are up to a whopping 70% off. It's the perfect opportunity to pick up a pair of ultra cool Zerogrands or a new summer jacket.

Everlane

Everlane's Choose What You Pay events are nothing new, but the current offer from the brand happens to be unprecedented: The current CWYP section features up to 50% savings on items that rarely go on sale, including the bestselling Day Glove flats and summer-y tees and pants.

Jachs

All guys should have a go-to henley in their wardrobe, so pick up a few from Jachs New York at this sale. Right now, snag some super soft shirts for just $19 — that's 60% off — with promo code HEN. Over 40 long-sleeve and short-sleeve styles are up for grabs, so you can lounge in comfort during any season.

Reformation

Even if you're not familiar with Reformation in name, you've likely seen the brand's trendy styles all over your Instagram feed. And now, you can pick up a few trendy, feminine looks for yourself, since the entire site is 30% off. Shop soon; certain styles and sizes are already selling out.

Toms

Treat your feet to a new pair of Toms for summer. Through Monday, all sale styles are an extra 25% off with promo code BYESPRING. Classic Toms slip-ons, along with sandals, boots, sneakers and more, all included in the clearance section to help you start off a new season on the right foot.

Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines is paying tribute to teachers and grads this weekend. Now through Sunday, educators, college students and graduate students can take 50% off their purchase at the brand.

Draper James

The brand's Anniversary Sale is on now, and the more you buy, the more you'll save. This weekend, take $15 off orders of $75 or more, $50 off orders of $150 or more, and $100 off orders of $250 or more — that's a lot of summer-y, floral dresses.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.