You may agree with film director David Lynch’s proverbial maxim that “even a bad cup of coffee is better than no coffee at all.” But if you can brew up a truly great cup o’ joe right in the comfort of your own kitchen? Well, who would say no to that?

One key to making the perfect mug at home: a burr coffee grinder. So, in a caffeine-fueled quest to suss out which coffee grinders contributed to the best brews, we tested 10, ahem, buzz-worthy models. And, after many, many, many cups of coffee (feeding an addiction we’re not ashamed to admit to), we winnowed it down to three winners:

A quick look at the winners

For each contender, we used whole beans from Coffee Project New York and tested out multiple grind settings (where applicable) focusing on drip, espresso and French press. We also considered functionality — including grind consistency and user-friendliness, durability, ease of use and aesthetics — in rating each grinder. Finally, while coffee grinders can enter the upper echelon of cost (some with four-figure price tags), to keep our focus on value, we decided to keep the testing pool concentrated in the mid-range, capping it at $250.

Beginner baristas and coffee connoisseurs alike will be pleased with the Baratza Virtuoso+, a conical burr grinder with 40 settings for grind size, from super fine (espresso) to super coarse (French press). Its sleek look and simple, intuitive controls, including a digital timer, allow for a consistent grind every time — as well as optimal convenience.

The Bodum Bistro burr grinder is packaged in a contemporary look (we especially liked it in poppy red) and includes a dozen adjustable settings, a static cling-free glass bean catcher, and just enough special features to make it an ideal starter machine for coffee-grinding novices.

At just 8 ounces, the tiny Porlex Mini handheld offers precision grinding, with 18 settings, in a travel-friendly size. You probably wouldn’t want to use it if you need several cups to get going in the morning, but for a cup or two, especially when you’re in the outdoors or traveling, it’s hard to beat.

A deep dive into the winners

Best Overall Coffee Grinder: Baratza Virtuoso+ Conical Burr Grinder With Digital Timer Display ($249; amazon.com)

Baratza Virtuoso+ Conical Burr Grinder With Digital Timer Display

While $249 isn’t exactly a steal, in the world of quality coffee grinders, the price tag is considered mid-range. But the performance? Top-notch. Since 1999, this company has been racking up awards for its grinders, and the Virtuoso+, with its sleek, intuitive design, quickly rose to the top of the 10 models we tested.

First: the grind settings. While most of the grinders had fewer than 20 settings, the Virtuoso+ had 40 to choose from. Having more options allows you to micro-customize the grind size to your liking, so you get the exact taste you want from the beans. We were wowed by how easy it was to quickly and easily customize our grinds, from espresso or Turkish coffee (which call f