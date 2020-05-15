(CNN) Villagers living up a remote 800-meter (2,624-foot) clifftop in southwest China that became famous for the precarious ladders connecting it to the world have been moved to a new urban housing estate.

Atule'er, a 200-year-old village in Sichuan province, made headlines around the world when photographs emerged in 2016 of schoolchildren descending the cliff on unsteady rattan ladders -- or "sky ladders," as locals called them.

The two-hour climb was the villagers' only way to access the outside world, and they had to carry farm produce down the cliff to sell at the nearest market miles away. In recent years, local authorities replaced their hand-made ladders with a steel one that featured handrails, drastically shortening their travel time.

Atule'er, a village in China's Sichuan province, received widespread attention after state-run Beijing News published a series of photos of students climbing vine ladders along a 800-meter (half-mile) cliff to go to school.

Fifteen children ages 6 to 15 go to school at the foot of a mountain. They make the journey climbing the unsteady "sky ladders," as locals call them. The children don't seem frightened by the descent down the cliff, Beijing News photographer Chen Jie says. The children spend roughly two hours on each trip up or down the cliff. The trip is so demanding they go home twice a month, the photographer says.

This week, however, 84 households of Atule'er left the ladders behind for good, resettling in apartment blocks closer to the town center of Zhaojue county, 75 kilometers (46 miles) away, China's state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

Their new apartments range from 25 square meters (269 square feet) to 100 square meters (1,076 square feet), and have modern kitchens, toilets, running water, electricity and gas, according to state broadcaster CGTN.

