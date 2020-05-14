American woman dies in plane crash while attempting to deliver Covid-19 tests to remote Indonesian village

(CNN) An American pilot died when her plane malfunctioned while she was on her way to deliver Covid-19 rapid test kits to a remote Indonesian village, officials said.

Joyce Lin, 40, had just taken off Tuesday morning, leaving the airport in Sentani, in Papua province, in a Kodiak aircraft. She was a missionary with the Mission Aviation Fellowship, serving as a pilot and an information technolgoy specialist.

Tuesday, Lin was attempting to fly to Mamit, in the Papua highlands, in an effort to bring test kits to the local clinic. Within minutes of takeoff, she reported an emergency.

The aircraft fell into Lake Sentani, and divers confirmed she did not survive, according to the MAF . She was the only one aboard the plane. The MAF said it is working with local authorities to investigate the incident.

Read More