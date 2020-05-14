Tens of thousands under lockdown evacuate as Typhoon Vongfong strikes Philippines

(CNN) Typhoon Vongfong has made landfall in the Philippines, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in a country under lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The typhoon struck eastern Samar at around noon local time Thursday. It is the first named storm of the 2020 season in the West Pacific.

Vongfong packed winds of at least 115 mph, an intensity that makes it the equivalent of a category 3 hurricane.

The storm's violent winds triggered the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, according to Reuters news agency.

At least 200,000 people live in coastal areas near the area of Samar affected.

